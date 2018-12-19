The Saints can secure the top seed in the NFC by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend, which could then allow the team to approach the season finale against the Carolina Panthers however they wish.
There are distinct advantages to getting the job done now, but New Orleans says it is not getting too far ahead of itself.
“Our focus right now is this game in front of us and playing our best football game this weekend,” coach Sean Payton said. “Certainly as you go through the course of the season, you talk about winning the division, and then you talk about improving your seeding. I think everyone is aware of how that all works, but the focus is doing what we can to win this week.”
The goal falls in line with the ultimate one. A win would ensure the best the Los Angeles Rams could do is tie the Saints in the standings, and New Orleans holds the tiebreaker after beating them earlier this year. A win would also put the Saints out of reach from the Chicago Bears.
The Rams play the Cardinals, and the Bears play the 49ers this week. The Saints could clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs if Los Angeles loses or ties or if Chicago loses or ties and the Rams lose.
The Saints clinch a first-round bye with a tie or a Chicago loss or tie or a Los Angeles loss.