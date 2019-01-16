The numbers seem like they should belong to Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Instead, they belong to his teammate, C.J. Anderson, who has been on three different rosters this season — including the past three games with the Rams.

What Anderson has done since his arrival in L.A. has been jaw-dropping.

He went for 167 yards in his Rams debut against the Arizona Cardinals in the next-to-last-game of the regular season.

He followed that with a 132-yard day against the San Francisco 49ers in the regular-season finale.

Then there was Saturday, when Anderson went for 123 yards against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC divisional playoffs.

So for the New Orleans Saints, who host the Rams at 2:05 p.m. Sunday in the NFC championship game, it'll be about more than just stopping Gurley, as they did in their regular-season meeting, a 45-35 Saints win Nov. 4. They'll have to try to slow down the Rams' new addition, too.

"They are good," Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison said."They have that dual threat, two-headed running back combination, which they didn't have before."

Anderson and Gurley helped the Rams pile up 273 yards against Dallas. So the Saints know how much tougher the task will be with Anderson now in the mix.

"In L.A., he's playing No. 2 back," Saints linebacker Demario Davis said of Anderson. "But he's probably a No. 1 running back on most teams. Not too long ago, he was in the playoffs running through the league. So he's used to running the ball in big moments and he's probably running with a chip on his shoulder."

And who can blame Anderson?

The six-year pro started the season with the Carolina Panthers but was released in November. He was without a team for three weeks before the Oakland Raiders signed him. They waived him a week later, and then the Rams picked him up after Gurley hurt his knee.

Anderson stepped right in and made an impact, averaging 7 yards per carry in his first two games.

"He's a physical runner, and when he gets into the second level of your defense, he's a tough guy to tackle," Sean Payton said.

Anderson is bulkier than he was when the season began. He jokingly said Tuesday on "The Dan Patrick Show" that he's picked up some pounds because he and his wife are expecting a child in April. He says he's up to 235, up from his normal 225 playing weight, which he carried on his 5-foot-8 frame.

But the extra weight hasn't done anything to hinder Anderson's productivity, and that has boosted an offense that is the second-best scoring unit in the NFL.

Joe Buck, who will broadcast Sunday's game for Fox Sports, has been impressed with Anderson's ability to step in right away. Buck, speaking on a conference call with media Tuesday, compared the Rams' acquisition of Anderson to that of one made in baseball in 2017, when the Houston Astros traded for pitcher Justin Verlander right at the trade deadline.

Verlander ended up helping the Astros to a World Series title.

"With Verlander, you give him the baseball and you say, 'Go get ’em,’ ” Buck said. "Football is a totally different situation with the timing and learning the offense."

Rams coach Sean McVay credits Anderson's time with the Denver Broncos for some of his ability to pick up and learn the offense so quickly.

"He's such a great football player, extremely smart player and has a great natural feel as a runner with a variety of schemes," McVay said.

A Saints defense that hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher since November 2017 now faces its toughest test of the season.

"When you have two dynamic running backs, you don't have to worry about when you're going to call a run," Davis said. "You can call runs all game and not worry about somebody wearing down. If they are having success, they can call 50 or 60 runs a game. It's our job to stop it. They are tough. They pose some matchup problems for defenses, so we have to be locked in."