When the Los Angeles Rams come to New Orleans on Nov. 4 to take on the Saints, the game will likely be a star-studded showdown by two teams jockeying for playoff position in the NFC.
Thursday night's preseason finale between the two teams won't have the same wattage.
For the guys who will be playing, though, the game will be just as important. When New Orleans takes on Los Angeles at 7 p.m. Thursday, the final roster spots and a chance to develop on the practice squad will be at stake.
"It’s a final look," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "I've said this before: It's not just for the Saints, but you're putting your product out there for all the other teams."
All NFL teams must reduce their roster from roughly 90 players — New Orleans is currently carrying 89 — to 53 by 3 p.m. Sunday, and the sudden availability of more than 40 percent of the players who are on rosters right now sparks a frenzy of roster movement — illustrated perfectly by the big move the Saints made Wednesday.
Since March, the battle for the backup quarterback seemed to be between Tom Savage and Taysom Hill, the two passers who have taken most of the snaps in the preseason and figure to take most of the snaps against Los Angeles.
Then the Saints traded for Teddy Bridgewater, finding its answer to the backup quarterback conundrum outside the building.
"We’re evaluating every roster throughout the preseason," Payton said. "Our whole pro department will watch this whole week, the games that were just played and evaluate what they think might be players that come available."
The Saints likely won't play their starters on Thursday night, save for players who missed action earlier in the preseason with injuries. First-round pick Marcus Davenport and wide receiver Cameron Meredith both fit that mold; they will likely get extended looks to get used to the speed of game action before the regular season begins next week against Tampa Bay.
With the starters on the sideline, there are more snaps for players on the bubble — and even on a deep Saints roster, positional battlegrounds are all over the roster.
For example, the Saints have questions at tight end beyond Benjamin Watson and Josh Hill; the wide receiver depth chart is "written in chalk;" there are a handful of players battling for a backup job on the offensive line; the last few spots on the defensive line are up for grabs; and the same thing goes in the secondary.
At a lot of those positions, New Orleans has more players who have made a case than it has roster spots. Thursday's game could be the deciding factor.
Even spots that seem settled still have questions that need to be answered. New Orleans has gotten good work out of tailback Jonathan Williams and rookie Boston Scott this preseason, but veteran Shane Vereen still has a chance to prove himself.
Cuts might be looming, but first the full evaluation has to be completed.
"My mindset is on the game we have Thursday," nose tackle Taylor Stallworth said. "I'm just focused on that, this whole week."
Thursday's game is not the only factor.
New Orleans will take all of it, every snap in practice to every snap in the preseason, and weigh it all when making decisions.
But if it's a dead heat right now, Thursday might be as important for some individuals trying to get their NFL shot as a November showdown against a playoff team might be for the Saints at large.
"All you can do is go out there and put your best foot forward," veteran tackle Jermon Bushrod said. "Let the people upstairs do their job, and hopefully you're where you want to be."