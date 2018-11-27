Chris Banjo raised his voice before answering the question, just to make sure the Ohio State alums on the New Orleans Saints roster could hear him.
"I would like to say we are the glue of the locker room," Banjo said with a laugh.
The "we" the Saints safety was referring to was Southern Methodist University, the school for whom he and four other Saints played.
While Ohio State guys on the Saints' roster get most of the ink, there's a strong SMU presence as well.
Banjo, punter Thomas Morstead, fullback Zach Line, long snapper Zach Wood and offensive lineman Josh LeRibeus (injured reserve) all are former Mustangs.
They return to their old Dallas stomping grounds Thursday night when the Saints play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
"It's awesome to have that common connection in here," said Morstead. "It's a little unique because we don't have a bunch of guys in the league. So to have all of us on one team and to go back to Dallas is cool."
Morstead, at 32, is the elder statesmen of the bunch. He played collegiately with Banjo and LeRibeus, and he hosted Line on Line's recruiting visit.
But the SMU players on the Saints roster weren't quite as heavily recruited as the four- and five-star athletes from Ohio State (Ted Ginn Jr., Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, Vonn Bell, Eli Apple and Kurt Coleman) now wearing the black and gold.
SMU was Line's only Division I offer. Morstead started off as a walk-on. Wood was a three-star recruit. So was Banjo, who originally committed to Hawaii but switched to SMU when June Jones left Hawaii to take over as the Mustangs' coach.
"I didn't even know SMU was in Texas," said Banjo, who grew up just 3½ hours away in Houston.
Morstead, who grew up right outside of Houston in Pearland, didn't know anything about SMU, either. His mom submitted an application to SMU for him without his knowledge. He got accepted, visited the campus and was offered a spot as a walk-on by then-coach Phil Bennett. He earned an engineering scholarship a little while later, making his decision that much easier.
"It was the opportunity I was looking for, and it just it worked out," Morstead said. "It worked out for all of us. The Ohio State guys are all draft picks. But for us, we have a bunch of guys with cool stories."
Banjo, Line and Wood all made it to the league as undrafted free agents. Morstead was drafted by the Saints in the fifth round in 2009. LiRebeus is the highest draft pick among the quintet, selected in the third round of the 2012 draft by the Washington Redskins.
Banjo went undrafted in 2012. But he kept dreaming and kept working out in his year off, and he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars the following season.
Wood, a defensive end in college who started his NFL career with the Cowboys, signed with the Saints and earned his spot as a long snapper after Jon Dorenbos was diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm last season.
"Having all of the SMU guys here helped me my rookie year because all of them are great guys," Wood said. "It's been a lot of fun."
Line is making his mark as a fullback. Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara call him the best fullback in the NFL.
Not bad for a guy who spent his college career toting the rock more than he did paving the way for others. Line finished at SMU with 4,185 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns, and he ended with more all-purpose yards than anyone in SMU history.
Yes, that includes Eric Dickerson. He also tied Dickerson for the most rushing touchdowns in SMU history and is second behind him in rushing yards.
"It's not easy," Line said. "For four years you are taught to create and to break arm tackles — and then you get to the NFL. They asked me to put on 20 pounds and take on grown men square."
Morstead made it to the NFL despite playing high school football in only his senior season.
On Thursday, they all return to Texas and will play just 30 miles from their old college campus.
"It's dope being able to go back to the place that is a big part of our transformation of growing up and becoming young men," Banjo said. "It speaks volumes, not only for us to be able to display our talent from that school but the character of guys we have. I think the team loves having the SMU guys in the locker room."
But Banjo, Morstead, Wood, Line and LiRebeus would probably like to add a couple more to regain bragging rights and erase Ohio State's 6-5 lead on the Saints roster.
"I always say we need more," Banjo said. "I like to say we're trend-setters. Once they saw the SMU guys in here and the success we had last year, they decided to go out and get some more Ohio State guys."