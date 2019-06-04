Drew Brees was missing from Saints practice Tuesday.
So backup Teddy Bridgewater took up the slack.
While head coach Sean Payton didn't give a reason for Brees' absence, Mike Triplett of ESPN reported Brees was out to attend a trial that starts in San Diego this week.
Last year, Brees filed a lawsuit against a California jeweler saying he and his wife were defrauded of millions of dollars.
According to court records obtained by The Advocate, the parties spoke about a settlement Monday. A settlement was not reached and they were scheduled to continue Tuesday.
Brees, entering his 19th season in the NFL, is accusing the jeweler he met early in his NFL career of conning him out of $9 million over the years by badly overcharging him for diamonds.
Drew Brees' approach for Year 19? Playing like it's his last season while preparing like it's his first
"From 2010 to 2016, Moradi advised [my wife and I] to allocate funds into an alternative asset class of investment grade diamonds and told us that he would use his connections and expertise to acquire them on our behalf at or below market value," Brees said in a 2018 statement to TMZ.
"In an effort to diversify our investment portfolio, we trusted Moradi and invested. Moradi assured us he was being compensated by the sellers for any investment grade diamonds he acquired on our behalf."
In 2017, the Brees family hired an independent appraiser evaluate their investment diamonds. The investor told them they paid $9 million more than the diamonds were actually worth, according to the lawsuit. The expert said an $8.2 million ring was worth about $3.6 million.
With Drew Brees absent Tuesday, Teddy Bridgewater took the reps with the first team unit.
Bridgewater, in his second season with the Saints, looked sharp. Among his highlights was a perfect strike to Austin Carr in the corner of the end zone.
"I thought he looked good today," Payton said of Bridgewater. "I thought he had a good practice. It's his second year in what we're doing and you see it when he's getting through his progressions and in and out of the huddle. He's doing well."
Bridgewater signed a one-year, $7.25 million contract (with up to $12.5 million in incentives) in March, choosing to return to the Saints for a second season instead signing a two-year deal to head to his hometown and play with the Miami Dolphins.
"When you look at what this offense has done over the past decade, everything is right there," Bridgewater said in March. "It’s a proven offense, a proven staff, and of course it didn’t just happen by just rolling the ball out there. You’ve got to put the work in. And I look forward to the opportunity to continue to work with this staff, continue to work with a guy like Drew and learn from him and get a full spring to pick his brain and ask questions."
It is unclear when Brees will return. The Saints conclude OTAs this week before beginning mandatory minicamp, which will be held from June 11-13.