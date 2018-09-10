Finding somebody who can step in for one of the five terrific members of the Saints offensive linemen was a priority this offseason after Senio Kelemete signed a deal to start with the Houston Texans.
Veteran Josh LeRibeus got the first chance on Sunday with Andrus Peat out of action.
LeRibeus held up well for an offensive line that allowed just one sack in 46 drop-backs by Drew Brees.
"Just give them a little more time for Peat to get healthy," LeRibeus said.
LeRibeus has been a good pickup for the Saints since New Orleans found him before the start of last season. A center during his five seasons in Washington, LeRibeus is capable of playing both in the middle and at guard, and he played 207 snaps on the offensive line last season.
"Once something happens, my job is to come in and be ready for anything," LeRibeus said. "I knew I came in as a center, but I know that's probably not how things are going to work out. Max is a tank."
LeRibeus was initially released in the team's initial reduction to 53 players at the end of training camp.
But even when he got the call, LeRibeus thought he might be back soon, and he was back two days later.
"I mean, just leading up to it, I kind of thought maybe this is something that could happen," LeRibeus said. "I've seen it happen to guys in the past. I don't want to say I knew for sure."