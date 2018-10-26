Offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod returned to practice on Friday and will be available on Sunday when the Saints play the Minnesota Vikings.
Bushrod had been out mourning the death of his one-week old daughter, Jordyn Lynn Bushrod, who died last week.
"Extremely difficult, but I don't want to speak for him," said Sean Payton. "It was great that he is not only surrounded by his immediate family, but his football family. I know all week long our players rallied around he and his wife and his family. He's a special person and that grieving process will take a while."
Bushrod didn't make the trip to Baltimore with the Saints on Sunday.
With the return of Bushrod, the Saints only have one player listed as out for Sunday's game. Defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen will miss Sunday's game with a neck injury. Loewen didn't practice on Thursday or Friday.
Meanwhile, the injury bug hasn't been quite as kind to the Vikings. Four Vikings (running back Dalvin Cook, safety Andrew Sendejo, linebacker Anthony Barr, and guard Tom Compton) are listed as out for the game. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle) and nose tackle Linval Joseph (knee) are listed as questionable. Left tackle Riley Reiff (foot) is doubtful.
The Vikings, however, are expecting defensive end Everson Griffen to return. Griffen hasn't played since Week 2.