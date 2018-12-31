Patrick Robinson admits it hasn't been easy.
The Saints defensive back has been on injured reserve since the third game of the season after sustaining an ankle injury against the Atlanta Falcons.
"It's tough, but I just try to stay positive," Robinson said. "I've learned over the years just playing football on the field, you can't be negative. You have to just take it as it is. Just get through it. I can't sit here and pout. I can't do anything but rehab and do what I have to do to get on the field."
Robinson says he had torn ligaments.
"I decided to have the surgery and everything is going well," Robinson said. "So I'm just trying to get through it. ... I would say I should be ready to go around March."
Robinson, a first-round pick by the Saints in 2010, played in New Orleans from 2010-2014. He returned to the Saints this offseason on a four-year, $20 million contract after playing with the Chargers, Colts and Eagles from 2014-17.
It was his second time suffering a serious injury. A torn patella in the second game of the 2013 season ended his season that year.
He says dealing with that injury has helped him with this one.
His evaluation of the secondary?
"I think we needed to play more consistently," Robinson said. "There are small things that get us in trouble. I keep getting on the guys on technique and literally just do what you're coached. I think we're going to get it. These guys are talented. These guys are smart. These are not average DBs that we have. We have a lot of talent in our DB room."
Robinson recorded six tackles in his three games this season.