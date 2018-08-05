A key spot has to be filled on the New Orleans offensive line.
Not among the five starters. If every one of the top five — Terron Armstead at left tackle, Andrus Peat at left guard, Max Unger at center, Larry Warford at right guard and Ryan Ramczyk at right tackle — remain healthy, the Saints will open the season with one of the NFL's best offensive lines.
Figuring out who would be the next man up if one of those five go down is the problem the Saints face. When New Orleans opens the preseason Thursday night in Jacksonville, all eyes will be on the linemen jockeying for position behind the starters.
“I think there's pretty good competition," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "This game is going to be important. The next four games are going to be important just to see what we have. There’s some young guys, there are some veteran guys. We will see how it turns out."
No matter how good the Saints offensive line looks, odds that the five starters will play every snap together are astronomical; no team used the same combination for every game a year ago.
For three years, the answer to any injury on the offensive line was easy.
Senio Kelemete, a freakishly versatile veteran who could and did play any of the five positions on the offensive line, averaged 573.3 snaps per year during the past three seasons. Every time the offensive line needed help, Kelemete was there, essentially a "starter" for the Saints in almost every sense of the word.
But the rest of the league paid attention, and the Houston Texans gave Kelemete a three-year, $12 million deal and a chance to become a full-time starter.
Finding another Kelemete is no easy task. New Orleans has a deep and varied pool of candidates to audition for the role. For starters, the Saints brought back Jermon Bushrod in free agency, capitalizing on the playing time the former tackle had at guard in Miami.
Bushrod, given his experience and history in the offense, looked like the clear favorite for Kelemete's role, but after taking a look around the meeting room, the 11-year veteran believes he's in for a fight.
"I want to come in, I want to help," Bushrod said. "I mean, look, this is camp, I've still got to make the team. We are stacked on the offensive line. There's a lot of good competition inside, outside."
Veteran Josh LeRibeus, who can play both center and guard, is back after taking 207 snaps last year. The Saints also brought in veteran Don Barclay, a long-time Packer who spent last season with the Detroit Lions and has started at both tackle and guard in the NFL. Michael Ola has spent most of his four-year NFL career at tackle, but he's taken most of his snaps in camp at guard; guard Andrew Tiller has made 14 starts in the NFL, all with the 49ers.
"I've been watching a lot of guys on this line play ball for a long time," Barclay said. "That's good. You've got young guys paired with older guys; everybody's in the mix together."
But the old guys aren't the only ones with their eyes on Kelemete's role. The Saints fought off bids from other teams to keep Cameron Tom as a versatile center/guard last season, although he suffered a shoulder injury early in camp.
The Saints also drafted two offensive linemen who are competing for a spot. Fourth-round tackle Rick Leonard has focused on the right side so far, but he could bring value as the extra tackle in the team's jumbo package; Brother Martin and LSU product Will Clapp is a seventh-rounder who already knows what it's like to toggle between positions.
"For me, that's just competing to be a reliable backup, just settle down in the interior three spots," Clapp said.
With the possible exception of Leonard — who hasn't yet played left tackle and might be able to focus on the right side because Peat and Ramczyk can both swing over to that spot if Armstead gets hurt — the key to winning a roster spot is the kind of interchangeability Kelemete possessed.
"The versatility is important," Payton said. "Those guys are competing to be lineman six, lineman seven, make the roster. If you can do more than one thing, it helps."
Experience also helps.
Kelemete was so good in so many roles because he studied all of them during the week leading up to the game; processing all of that information and being ready to go at a moment's notice is easier for a player like Bushrod or Barclay, who have been asked to do it in the NFL before.
But Kelemete was also talented and steady, and if one of the young guys is the best blocker on the team, experience is only going to matter so much.
“It's part of it," Payton said. "You’re paying attention to the film and the production. You have to look at it that way and eliminate those other things. If the experienced guy is playing with it effectively, then it serves him well. If he is not, then the younger player has a chance. We have a lot of snaps for those guys coming up and usually, it unfolds pretty clearly."
A lot of playing time might be at stake.