The Saints know that stopping Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott will be one of the keys to beating the Cowboys.
But they also know that the Cowboys' recent acquisition of receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with the Oakland Raiders will present challenges as well.
"He’s a real strong target, great route runner, detailed, former first-round pick, a heck of a player that I think is going to fit in well to what they’re doing," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "You saw that last week.”
Cooper, who has played just four games with the Cowboys, had his best game with his new team in the Thanksgiving Day victory over the Washington Redskins. He caught eight passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He has caught 22 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns in his four games in Dallas.
"He has really had a positive impact in each of them," Dallas coach Jason Garrett said. "He's a very capable guy physically. He's quick. He's fast. He's explosive. He's a very good route runner. He can make plays on all three levels of the defense. I really like what he'd done for us."
For the season, including his first six games with the Raiders, he has caught 44 passes for 629 yards and 4 touchdowns.
It'll be Cooper's second time playing against the Saints.
He caught six passes for 137 yards in the 2016 season opener when the Raiders beat the Saints 35-34.
Maulet glad to be back home
Saints cornerback Arthur Maulet said the phone call was "a blessing."
Maulet, a New Orleans native who began the season with the Saints, was let go and picked up by the Indianapolis Colts before getting the call last week that he was returning to the Saints' practice squad.
"It's a positive for me," Maulet said. "It's not like I was gone long, so I know everything already."
Maulet played in the Saints' season opener, then played five games with the Colts. He started in the Colts' game against the New England Patriots. He recorded six solo tackles and assisted for three more for the Colts.
"I learned a lot there, especially with the business side of things," Maulet said. "And being up there allowed me to see how teams do things differently and you have to adjust quickly. It helped me out, just moving up there by myself and not being in my hometown. It was a new city so I was aware of my surroundings and pick up on how they do things."
The hard part, he admits, was watching the Saints go on their winning streak, which is now at 10 games.
"You already know how I felt about that," Maulet said. "I was like 'dang they're about to win the Super Bowl.' "
Injury report
The Saints were short two players during Sunday's practice.
Offensive tackle Terron Armstead and defensive end Marcus Davenport were not present during the portion open to the media.
The team will not issue a participation report until Monday.
Armstead has missed the last two games with a pectoral injury. His absence was not a surprise.
Davenport returned and played in Thursday's game against the Falcons after missing a few games due to a toe injury. He was credited with one tackle and one quarterback hurry in the game.