Saints quarterback Drew Brees' prolific career has brought him, and his family, plenty of fame in New Orleans and across the globe.
But don't think for a second that his wife, Brittany Brees, has let any her husband's fame go to her family's head.
Brittany, along with sons Baylen and Bowen, were special guests during a segment of ESPN's NFL Sunday Countdown live show from New Orleans' French Quarter Sunday morning ahead of the Saints' clash with the undefeated Los Angeles Rams.
Host Sam Ponder brought up Brees' fame and its relation to his family to Brittany during their time on the set, asking when the Brees children realized "their dad wasn't just like every other dad."
Brittany spoke on wanting her kids to grow up feeling "normal" despite constant attention, but it was her comment on what makes you famous, and how she's instilled it in her children, that made waves on the internet Sunday.
"I think at one point Baylen came home and said someone was asking him (about Brees) at school, and then he was the first one where someone asked for his autograph because of the Super Bowl," Brittany said. "It actually upset me because the thing is they're not famous."
Brittany then proceeded to ask Baylen what she's taught him and his siblings makes a person famous. His answer?
"Only if you make this world a better place," he said.
Baylen's response was met with thunderous applause from the crowd and show hosts alike.
"That's really where you set the standard," Brittany said. "You have this platform and you h ave this amazing ability to make this world a better place, and that's what you're called to do."
Brittany's and Baylen's response to the question also gained overwhelming approval on the internet, with many commenting on ESPN's video post of the interaction how the Breeses are "incredible parents" and are "raising those kids right."
Check out the Brees' family on the set of NFL Sunday Countdown below.
