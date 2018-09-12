The New Orleans Saints continue to tinker with their offensive line depth.
New Orleans brought back offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod and released guard/tackle Michael Ola on Wednesday, juggling a key spot on the line as they get ready to take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
Ola, a veteran who was active for the season opener against the Buccaneers, was one of only two active players who did not play against Tampa Bay; backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was the other.
Bringing back Bushrod, who watched Sunday's game at the Superdome, gives the Saints another option at tackle. Although he played guard in Miami the past two seasons, the veteran Bushrod spent most of his time at left tackle during training camp. Ola had played mostly guard in his time with the Saints.