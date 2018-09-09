Little love was lost between the Saints and Buccaneers last season, and frustration erupted between the New Orleans defensive line and Tampa Bay's offensive line in the third quarter.
Nose tackle Tyeler Davison was flagged for unnecessary roughness after fighting with Tampa Bay guard Ali Marpet in the third quarter, and two plays later, Buccaneers offensive lineman Ryan Jensen was hit with a penalty for more extracurricular activity.
Davison said after the game that he grew frustrated with Buccaneers offensive linemen playing in the margins.
"They don't really call holding, first off, in the NFL," Davison said. "And then, most offensive linemen get paid off of a little extra. That's what that was."
A cheap shot by Tampa Bay's Mike Evans on New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the first meeting between the two teams sparked animosity a year ago.
What happened on Sunday was less related to those frustrations than to what was happening in the moment.
"I probably shouldn't have retaliated the way I did," Davison said. "But it is what it was."