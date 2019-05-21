The Saints added depth to their defensive line Tuesday, signing defensive end Wes Horton.

Horton played the previous six seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Horton started eight games and played in all 16 games last season for the Panthers. He recorded 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

In his six seasons, he has recorded 94 tackles (65 solo), 15.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He has started 38 games and played in 77 games.

He missed four games in the 2015 season for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing drugs.

The Saints lost former defensive end Alex Okafor in free agency. Okafor, who played opposite Cam Jordan, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. The only other returning defensive ends on the Saints' roster are Marcus Davenport and Trey Hendrickson. The Saints also signed Mario Edwards, who can play end or tackle, in free agency.

+2 Marcus Davenport, Tre'Quan Smith looking to show strides in Year 2 Marcus Davenport and Tre'Quan Smith didn't have quite the rookie seasons that the previous year's Saints draft class had.

In addition to signing Horton, the Saints waived linebacker Darrell Williams.

Williams was an undrafted rookie who played at Auburn.