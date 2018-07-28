Terrance West got an earful from Sean Payton on Saturday.

Turns out the Saints head coach has followed the veteran running back's career for a long time.

Payton's interest was sparked out of pain. When West was still at Towson, he led the Tigers into a matchup against a Jimmy Garoppolo-led Eastern Illinois.

"He's still mad at me about when we played Eastern Illinois in the snow," West said. "He's been a fan since I was in college."

West ripped off 356 yards and five touchdowns against Payton's alma mater on that day to send Towson into the FCS semifinals.

Five years later, West is now playing for Payton, fighting for a spot in one of the most crowded backfields in the NFL. With Mark Ingram suspended for the first four games, there appears to be a fleeting opportunity here for a veteran like West or fellow free agent Shane Vereen to make a mark on a playoff team, even if the Saints and the backs themselves say Ingram's absence had little to do with their signings.

"I think we would have been interested in them whether Mark was facing a suspension or not," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said. "You know it happens, sometimes the price comes into your realm."

If the only goal was to replace Ingram, New Orleans might have opted to sign a veteran back closer to Ingram's skill set. Neither West or Vereen has the kind of all-around resumé Ingram's built over the past three or four seasons.

"It is a little bit more to do with who the players were and their availability," Payton said. "Shane’s got a lot of versatility, is someone that we feel like i very good in protection, also he's a very good receiver. With Terrance, you see a physical runner."

For that reason, West seems like the player better suited to handling Ingram's role while he's out of commission. A short, stocky back at 5-foot-11, 225 pounds, West's style isn't all that different from the way Ingram was used last year.

West has no problem carving out yards through traffic while Alvin Kamara gashes teams out in space.

"In between the tackles, I like that," West said. "The physical runs, break tackles, make 3-yard runs into 6-yard runs, that's the key for me."

Vereen, on the other hand, has built his eight-year NFL career on his skills as a third-down back. Thirty-four of West's 51 career catches came in a single season in Baltimore; Vereen has caught more than 40 passes in four of the past five years.

"The way they use their backs is pretty similar to what I'm used to, and it's the type of system that I feel like I can fit into," Vereen said. "The way they spread the ball around and the points they put up, it seems like a fun place to play."

For both backs, the Saints represented a lifeline in an offseason where it was difficult to find a home. New Orleans was Vereen's only workout, and although West worked out for the Eagles, Colts and Jaguars, only Indianapolis offered him a contract.

West chose the Saints over the Colts, but he was just looking for an opportunity.

"To be honest with y'all, I would've gone anywhere," West said.

Whether it's during Ingram's absence or after the veteran returns, both West and Vereen know they will have to make a big impression on the Saints to carve out a regular role in the New Orleans offense.

Ingram and Kamara both produced more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage last season, and the Saints drafted Boston Scott in the sixth round in April.

New Orleans might have a history of using a committee, but the current version of the offense seems to work best when the Saints hand the lion's share of the opportunities to Ingram and Kamara. The pairing took off after New Orleans traded away Adrian Peterson to alleviate the backfield pressure.

Both West and Vereen knew what they were getting into when they signed with the Saints.

And they can feel the pressure that comes with playing next to that kind of talent.

"You feel like you've got to produce," Vereen said. "You've got to contribute to the team somehow, you've got to contribute to the room. I know I'm joining a very, very talented backfield, and I'm excited about that."

Now, it's up to West and Vereen to prove they deserve a permanent seat in that room this fall.