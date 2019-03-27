For Jared Cook, it was a chance to get a little closer to home.

He's back down South now, nearer to his hometown of Suwanee, Ga. where he and his father would go to the McDonald's on top of the hill on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road and watch the Atlanta Falcons practice.

Joining the Saints was also a chance for Cook to join a prolific offense and fill a need, providing a tight end threat to a unit that was desperately seeking one.

So for the most coveted free agent at his position this offseason, signing a 2-year deal with the Saints reportedly worth $15.5 million seemed ideal.

"Location, quarterback, offense," Cook said on Wednesday. "At this point in my career, I think it's awesome that I'm closer to home. Drew Brees is a great quarterback and approaches the game like a true vet, a true professional. He does all the little things right and he's just on point from top to bottom. I also have a chance to come in and make an impact. I can come in and be a huge part of a prolific and high-powered offense. I think that just interested me even more."

Cook is entering his 11th season in the league after spending the past two seasons with the Oakland Raiders. He's coming off his best season yet, catching 68 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns on his way to being named to his first Pro Bowl.

He joins an offense with Michael Thomas, meaning Brees now can throw to two Pro Bowlers from this past season. Cook is looking forward to sharing the field with Thomas.

"I think it's going to be huge for both of us," Cook said. "I like his work ethic. I like his mentality. That's something you don't find in a lot of receivers with that mentality of 'I'm going to go get mine and nobody is going to be able to stop me.' I think that's important to have in this league."

Sean Payton, speaking at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday, talked about the potential of the Thomas -- Cook duo as well.

"It gives us a threat opposite of Mike (Thomas)," Payton said. "A lot of times where Mike lines up is opposite the tight end. We feel like we have some good tight ends in the building that we have roles and visions for. But we feel like Jared has a unique skill set and we saw a lot of good tape from him."

Payton anticipates Cook as much as the Saints fans do. They were getting antsy over the past weeks waiting for him to sign. Cook visited with the Saints two weeks ago and shortly afterward the reports started that he was signing. But it didn't become official until Tuesday. Cook was never concerned about the wait.

"I knew that was going to work itself out, Cook said. "I really didn't ask any questions on why it was taking so long."

He's here now, playing for a team he calls the "right fit."

And he's closer to home, although he no longer roots for the team he grew up cheering for.

"As I got older and got into the league, that love faded real quick," he said.

Cook turns 32 in April.

"The goal of life is to continue to get better and I feel like I'm on that pace to continue to grow and work to being the best," Cook said. "That's my goal."