New Orleans Saints receiver Dez Bryant responded to reports that he may have torn his Achilles tendon Friday during practice, calling it "the ultimate test" on Twitter.

"Things was just starting to heat up for me... I won't question the man upstairs... this is the ultimate test... thank you everyone for the prayers," Bryant tweeted out.

The injury, which could put Bryant on the injured reserve list for the rest of the season, happened two days after he signed a 1-year deal with the Saints.

Reports of the injury suffered Friday after Bryant was helped off the field at the Saints practice. ESPN's Adam Schefter said the injury happened on the last play of practice.

