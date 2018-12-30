Imitation might be the most sincere form of flattery, but that doesn't mean that borrowing another NFL team's celebration song and dance won't get you shade on Twitter.
A number of Kansas City Chiefs players imitated some dance moves from the New Orleans Saints and their now-signature celebration song, Choppa Style, on Sunday.
The hit single from the 2003 album "Straight from the N.O. Media" has popped up both during games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and afterward when Saints players share Instagram Live videos celebrating to the hit bounce song.
CHOPPA STYLE 🏍 #ChiefsKingdom Edition pic.twitter.com/eTzCndN0vy— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 30, 2018
The official Twitter account for the Chiefs shared a clip of the players dancing across the field during their game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. The video was captioned with "CHOPPA STYLE #ChiefsKingdom Edition."
It wasn't long before Mark Ingram, who has rocked out to the tune during and after his own games, fired back and said there' no "Chief's Kingdom" version of Choppa Style.
Ain no chiefs kingdom Choppa style 😂😂😂 FLAGRANT 🙅🏾♂️ONLY IN DA NOLIA YAA HURRDDD ME‼️⚜️⚜️ https://t.co/AJE2zdPpU2— Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) December 30, 2018
The official Saints Twitter account and numerous Who Dat fans also wouldn't stand for another team enjoying the song.
Choppa, a self-proclaimed lifelong Saints fan, said he was actually in the Dome for the Redskins game and saw Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas dancing to his song while, he joked, he was eating his "twenty-dollar nachos."
The rapper has said he is working on "something big" with the team.
