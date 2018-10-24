The Saints and Vikings don't play in the same division, but it probably seems that way as of late.
Sunday's game will be the third meeting in 13 months between the two teams, who opened the 2017 season against each other before playing again in the playoffs.
The Vikings won both of those games, both played at U.S. Bank Stadium, site of Sunday's game.
So does playing the Saints a third time in two seasons make preparing for them easier?
"I don't like preparing for Brees, for sure," said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. "They are a really good football team and they have added some good players. Is it easier? There are a bunch of other teams I'd like to prepare for than them. Let's say that."
Zimmer had high praise for Brees, who is having another stellar season. Brees has completed 170 of 220 passes for 1,870 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception.
In the two games against the Vikings last season, Brees completed 52 of 77 passes for 609 yards and four touchdowns and two interceptions.
"He's unbelievable," Zimmer said. "He is such a competitor and he knows where to go with the football. He's an unbelievably accurate thrower. Obviously he has an amazing command of the offense. Sean and him get along really well as far as the concepts they are trying to do."
Saints backup QB returns to Minnesota
For the second straight season, the New Orleans Saints will travel to Minnesota with a former Vikings fan favorite on their roster.
Last season it was Adrian Peterson returning to U.S. Bank Stadium in the Saints' season opener.
This time it is Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater, who spent the past four seasons with the Vikings.
Bridgewater signed with the New York Jets in March, but was traded to the Saints in August.
"Teddy is an unbelievable person and a great competitor and he has an unbelievable will to win, to succeed," said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. "Always has a smile on his face and really players gravitate towards him. I always thought he would be a quarterback for the rest of my career."
Bridgewater played in just one game with the Vikings last season, drawing a standing ovation after returning in Week 15 from an ACL injury and a dislocated knee that sidelined him for all of the 2016 season and most of the 2017 season. Prior to that, he started in 12 games as a rookie and was named to the Pro Bowl in his second season.
LSU alum leads Vikings in sacks
Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, who played at LSU, comes into Sunday's game against the Saints with 7.5 sacks. He is tied for second in the NFL with Denver's Von Miller. Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams leads the league with 8.
Hunter, the Vikings' third round selection in the 2015 draft, is on pace to eclipse his season-best 12.5 sacks he recorded in 2016.
"He met everything that we were looking for as far as length, strength, speed athleticism and what kind of person he was with the intelligence and how hard he worked," said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer. "We felt like if we cleaned some things up with his technique he had a chance to be an effective pass rusher."