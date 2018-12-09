saints.choppastyle.adv

A screengrab of New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram dancing to Choppa's "Choppa Style" after the Saints' NFC South-clinching win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. 

The New Orleans Saints seem to have found their anthem for their 2018 playoff run. 

After besting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday at Raymond James Stadium to capture their second consecutive NFC South division championship, footage quickly hit the internet of the Saints, specifically running back Mark Ingram, celebrating the win.

Playing in the background while Ingram dances is New Orleans rapper Choppa's hit single "Choppa Style" from his 2003 album Straight from the N.O. Media reported the Saints were blaring the song from their locker room as soon as the game was over. 

But Sunday's playing of "Choppa Style" isn't the first time the song has popped up this season. The bounce song has become a staple at Saints games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this season, with players routinely dancing to it on the sidelines after a big play or a win.

The Saints' affinity for celebrating and getting hyped up to the song is similar to the Philadelphia Eagles and their run to the Super Bowl last season. 

The Eagles routinely played "Dreams and Nightmares," the introduction track to Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill's 2012 debut album of the same name, most notably during warm-ups of the NFC Championship game and the Super Bowl itself

