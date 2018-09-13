Veteran offensive lineman Jermon Bushrod was released off the roster the day before the season opener on Sunday, in part because he was forced to miss the final two days of practice due to a personal matter.
Bushrod preferred to keep the details of his absence private.
By the time Sunday's game rolled around, Bushrod was able to watch the game from the press level at the Superdome, and New Orleans brought him back earlier this week, releasing Michael Ola in the process.
"It was just the way the situation had to play out," Bushrod said. "Obviously, I wasn't here for a couple of days last week, so me being ready to go for the game wasn't in the plan. I had to step away."
Bushrod would have loved to be in uniform for the opener.
"You never want to see your guys go out there and not be able to get the W," Bushrod said. "You always want to be a part of the good times and the bad times."