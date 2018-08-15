The national anthem briefly took center stage in NFL news again after the first round of preseason games last week.

Two Dolphins players, including former Saints receiver Kenny Stills, kneeled during the national anthem, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins raised his fist during the anthem, and a few players around the league stayed in the locker room during the anthem to protest racial inequality, police brutality and the NFL's pending policy, a policy that would fine teams for player protests during the anthem but allow players to stay in the locker room during the playing of the song.

President Donald Trump tweeted his disapproval the next day.

No Saints protested during the anthem or stayed in the locker room, and the team is awaiting the resolution of negotiations between the NFL and NFL Player's Association on the league's new rule before making a decision.

"I think it's still an ongoing conversation about what we're going to do as a team," linebacker Demario Davis said. "When you're part of an organization, you want to be on the same page as your organization."

Members of the Saints have only protested during the national anthem once, before their Week 3 win over the Carolina Panthers last fall on a Sunday when players around the league protested in response to Trump's attack on the players earlier that week.

Davis, who along with Saints tight end Benjamin Watson, is a member of the Players Coalition — a group of NFL players dedicated to fighting social injustice in a wide variety of forms — did not kneel during the anthem last season.

After the initial protests before the Carolina game, the Saints stood the rest of the way, choosing to kneel as one before the national anthem in order to recognize the cause for the protests, then stand as a full team for the playing of the anthem.

No team policy has been revealed publicly yet.

"I think it's still an ongoing conversation in our organization," Davis said. "And across the league."

