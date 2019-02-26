c456b431-59fe-5643-a463-60eaa39cce32
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL's competition committee discussed the league's replay system during its annual meeting in Indianapolis but reached no consensus on possible changes. And it may not recommend any major alterations.

New York Giants owner John Mara told a handful of reporters Tuesday that he didn't sense a "lot of support" among committee members to expand reviewable calls. While he acknowledges the sentiment could change between now and next month's owner's meetings in Phoenix, Mara remains skeptical any significant changes will generate the required 24 votes.

Saints coach Sean Payton is also a member of the committee. 

Officiating and the use of replays have been under scrutiny since a missed pass interference call and helmet-first hit in the final two minutes of the NFC championship game helped the Los Angeles Rams force overtime and eventually reach the Super Bowl.

