New Orleans Saints defensive players run in the rain during training camp at the Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., Monday, July 30, 2018.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

The second week of Saints training camp will begin inside. 

The Saints announced they'd be moving Wednesday's practice at the Oschner Sports Performance Center indoors. The practice will be closed to the public. 

No reason was given for the move, but forecast indicated a threat of thunderstorms throughout the day. 

Practice is set to begin at 8:50 a.m.; training camp runs through August 19. 

