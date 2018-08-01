The second week of Saints training camp will begin inside.
The Saints announced they'd be moving Wednesday's practice at the Oschner Sports Performance Center indoors. The practice will be closed to the public.
No reason was given for the move, but forecast indicated a threat of thunderstorms throughout the day.
Practice is set to begin at 8:50 a.m.; training camp runs through August 19.
Terron Armstead was confused.
The Saints are adding some wide receivers to the roster.
Tre'Quan Smith was given a choice between two jersey numbers when he arrived in New Orleans.