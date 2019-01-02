Pete Carmichael is getting a look from other teams.
The Saints offensive coordinator will interview for the Packers' head-coaching vacancy on Saturday, according to ESPN.
The Packers are also interviewing Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell.
Carmichael joined the Saints in 2006 as a quarterbacks coach. He became the team's offensive coordinator in 2009 and has served in that capacity since.
His players and other coaches on the staff often talk about the key role Carmichael plays in coming up with game plans and new wrinkles to add to the offense.