Much like his sack celebration, Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is stacking up the sacks.
Jordan got to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan twice Thursday night in the Saints' 31-17 victory.
He now has 67.5 career sacks, tying him with the late Will Smith for fourth all-time on the Saints' list.
It's a special milestone for Jordan, who was Smith's teammate for three seasons.
"The big homie was there when I first got here and he helped mentor me," Jordan said. "I looked up to the type of player he was at the time, being able to go to the Pro Bowl and the Super Bowl and have sixty something sacks. When you look at the goals of what it takes to be a pro, that was him."
Smith was shot and killed in 2016 in New Orleans following an argument after a car accident. He was inducted posthumously into the Saints Hall of Fame later that year.
"For everything he was when he was a player, and everything he is and his legacy for the New Orleans Saints, that's something I don't think I'm ever going to try and fill," Jordan said. "It's just going to be something where (I say) 'hey, I came through and tried to be the next defensive end to take up that mantle.'"
With his next sack, which could come as soon as next Thursday when the Saints travel to play the Dallas Cowboys, Jordan can surpass Smith and move into fourth all by himself.
The Saints finished the night with a season-high six sacks. Demario Davis, P.J. Williams, Marcus Williams and Sheldon Rankins also were credited with sacks.
Jordan has a team-high 8.5 sacks this season and now trails only Pat Swilling (76.5), Wayne Martin (82.5) and Rickey Jackson (115) on the all-time list.
"I had some large shoes to fill," Jordan said about playing with Smith. "When you talk about trying to go up and above, it's been God's grace and God's blessing for me to be healthy and be able to go after the quarterback the way I have as well as be able to play the run."