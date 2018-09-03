A few weeks ago, Saints coach Sean Payton was asked a question about Alvin Kamara.
The premise of it was about the element of surprise. The inquisitor was suggesting Kamara might suffer some regression this season since the league has had an offseason to study him and devise a plan for limiting his impact.
Payton wasn’t having it.
“At what point in the season last year was it no longer a surprise?” the Saints coach asked back. “Week 3? So then what happened Week 8? Was it a surprise Week 10? What about Week 14?”
Maybe Kamara won’t average 6.1 yards per carry next season. Perhaps he doesn’t get 100 targets in the passing game with better weapons populating the offense, but the insinuation that the running back was still surprising teams at any point last season is entirely misguided. So no, there shouldn’t be major concern that Kamara is going to be stifled by defenses while Mark Ingram is serving a suspension to the start the season, leaving New Orleans without a running game.
Look, how can there be surprises when players have iPads loaded with film for the next game before they leave the stadium on Sundays? There is just too much access to information and analytics for anything to fly under the radar.
We can tell you in minutes that Kamara was targeted 10 times last year after going in motion. It shouldn’t be hard for teams to locate something that told them to pay attention to the New Orleans running back averaging so many yards per touch and featured in endless highlights.
And they did. The Carolina Panthers decided their best chance of beating the Saints in the playoffs last year was to load the box and make Drew Brees throw the ball. New Orleans was held to 41 yards rushing, but Brees threw for 379 yards in the 31-26 win. So there is one way to slow down Kamara and the running attack, but doing so means putting New Orleans in a more advantageous position through the air. Good luck.
We’ll soon see if “means” will become “meant” with Ingram sidelined. So much of the offense flowed off of the running game last season, and it will likely remain that way since Kamara is still on the team, but something will be lost without Ingram. It’s undeniable, the question is how much and can it be covered up?
What makes Ingram special is that he’s good at everything. He runs well, is viable as a receiver and serves in pass protection. New Orleans doesn’t have another player outside of Kamara who can do all of those things. Boston Scott, the sixth-round pick, is unproven and Mike Gillislee, signed this weekend, has only caught 16 passes during his six years in the league.
Kamara never had more than 19 touches in a single game through the running and passing games last season. While it remains possible for him to exceed that number significantly, it seems more likely Payton will try to keep it as close to that figure as possible. That means Gillislee and Scott likely will share a role.
Gillislee could be used on first and second down, as well as in short-yardage situations. But he was a little inconsistent in those situations last season. Among running backs who picked up 10 or more first downs with 2 or fewer yards to go, Gillislee’s success rate of 65.2 percent ranked 20th among 30 qualified running backs. Ingram was ninth at 72.4 percent. Kamara did not qualify but converted 8 of 12 attempts.
As far as the receiving game goes, Kamara will do most of the heavy lifting and be the one called upon to split out on receiver routes. The other backs only need to catch screens and other basic passes out of the backfield.
Scott looked capable of doing those things this summer and showed a little bit of it last year at Louisiana Tech, where he caught 10 screen passes, some passes in the flat and a couple out routes. That should serve him well, and New Orleans might need to get Gillislee involved in the passing game just enough so there isn't a tell whenever he comes on the field.
It will all blend together somehow, and it should work well enough. But there are some things to overcome, and it might take some time before the picture becomes clear.
“I think our league quickly examines closely what teams do, their tendencies, who’s doing what, what rookies are playing extremely well,” Payton said. “I don’t think it’s a league where with all the film access we have that is filled with many surprises, if any.”
By the time opponents figure out what the Saints are doing with their running backs, Ingram should be back. Everyone will know what’s coming then, and it probably won’t matter.