Saints head coach Sean Payton, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, tight ends coach Dan Campbell, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, linebackers coach Mike Nolan and assistant general manager Jeff Ireland are all absent from Friday’s training camp practice in order to attend the funeral of Vikings offensive line coach and former Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano, who died earlier this week.

When Ireland was hired as the general manager of the Miami Dolphins, he hired Sparano as the head coach, and the pair worked together for four years.

Sparano was also a close friend of Payton, who worked with him in Dallas.

“We were hired on the same day and his office was right next to mine, probably one of the closest two or three friends I had in the game,“ Payton said Thursday. “He was a tremendous coach, a great person, he was great with his players. It’s sad, and it’s something that still seems a little bit surreal.“

Sparano, 56, died unexpectedly of heart disease.

And because of his ties to Payton, he has a place in Saints history.

“Spoke to our team the day before the Super Bowl,“ Payton said. “We practiced in Miami on that Saturday on the field. It was more of a light practice, but afterwards he shared a few words with our players, and he and his wife have always been close friends of my family. He’ll be missed."

With Payton and the others absent, defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn ran practice, an opportunity for him to get some experience in the role.

"A lot of organizing," Glenn said. "A lot of staying up and making sure you've got everything situated, but you know what, I enjoyed it. I've had some coaches before me that prepared me to get a chance to do this, and I just hope at some point it happens."