When you break any record, you save the ball.

When you break a hallowed NFL mark set by Packers-great Brett Favre, you send the ball to the hall of fame. As Saints quarterback Drew Brees closes in on several career records, he reached one of the most notable Saturday, passing Favre for No. 1 on the all-time completions list.

A video posted by the Pro Football Hall of Fame shows collection curator Jason Aikens unboxing the ball, which the Saints agreed to send before the season.

Can't see the video below? Click here.

We have received the game-used football that @Saints QB @drewbrees threw to WR @Cantguardmike on 9/23/18 to break the @NFL record for most pass completions in a career (Brees' 6,301st completion), eclipsing @BrettFavre’s previous mark of 6,300. pic.twitter.com/Y8wLIpiy72 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 25, 2018

"We've been watching as Drew Brees has been closing in on all the all-time passing records. We contacted the Saints before the season, asked them if they could save the football ... and they were kind enough to do so. ... We're going to put in on display here in our 'Pro Football Today' gallery," he said, displaying the Saints logo on the bottom of the ball.

Brees set the record in the first half of a thrilling win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Brees set the new mark of 6,301 receptions with a pass to receiver Michael Thomas.

Brees has other records in his sights, one of which could fall as early as Week 4 against the Giants. Brees needs 417 yards to break Peyton Manning's all-time yardage record. Brees has thrown for that total or more 13 times in his career, most recently against the New York Giants in a thrilling 52-49 victory at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2016.

