Tommylee Lewis, the Saints' receiver involved in the controversial play in the NFC championship game, has signed with the Detroit Lions.
The Lions announced the signing Tuesday.
Lewis spent three seasons with the Saints, playing both receiver and on special teams.
He caught 20 passes for 252 yards and a pair of touchdowns in New Orleans. He also averaged 9.3 yards on punt returns and 22 yards on kickoff returns.
But the 5-foot-7 Lewis will be remembered most for being involved in the play that helped end the Saints season. Drew Brees was throwing to Lewis in the fourth quarter of the NFC title game when Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman hit Lewis before the ball arrived. Robey-Coleman should have been flagged for pass interference on the play, as well as helmet-to-helmet contact. No flag was thrown and the Saints had to settle for a field goal and ended up losing 26-23 in overtime, sending the Rams to the Super Bowl.
Lewis, who played at Northern Illinois, went undrafted before signing with the Saints in 2016.
Lewis was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, which would have allowed the Saints to match any team's offer. But the Saints did not tender Lewis a contract before the start of the new league year, thus making him an unrestricted free agent.