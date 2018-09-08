One of the most surprising cuts of the Saints' initial roster reduction last Saturday will take the field for the season opener against Tampa Bay after all.
Jonathan Williams, the third-year back from Arkansas who took more carries than any Saint in the preseason, was called back up from the practice squad on Saturday afternoon, a source confirmed to The Advocate.
Williams will likely be active on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Earlier this week, Saints coach Sean Payton admitted it was unlikely the team would go into a regular-season game with just two backs — Alvin Kamara and Mike Gillislee, in this case — on the roster.
"We have never done that before," Payton said. "That'd be hard to do."
Under normal circumstances, the running back position in New Orleans would not be one to watch, but Mark Ingram is unavailable while serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Kamara, obviously, could handle the load as the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, but the Saints have said all summer that they did not want to wear the tread off of Kamara's tires this early in the season.
Williams was the best between-the-tackles option New Orleans had other than Ingram or Kamara in the preseason; he rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries.
The 53-man roster has been fluid for the Saints this week. New Orleans has made an almost-daily transaction while searching for the right group to open the season at noon Sunday.
“We're kind of moving some roster spots around," Payton said. "I think a lot of it had more to do with the bigger picture with how we want to go into this game."
In order to make room for Williams. the team released offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod, who missed two practices this week for non-injury reasons, and re-signed quarterback J.T. Barrett to the practice squad.
The Saints brought back Michael Ola, who can play both inside and at tackle, and guard Josh LeRibeus earlier this week.
Barrett, who spent training camp with the Saints after signing as an undrafted free agent, was released from the practice squad earlier this week to create room for rookie running back Boston Scott.