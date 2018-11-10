The New Orleans Saints hit the road Sunday, visiting Paul Brown Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

THE GAME

-- Who: New Orleans Saints (7-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)

-- When: Noon

-- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

HOW TO WATCH

-- WVUE-TV (FOX 8) in New Orleans

-- WGMB-TV (FOX 44) in Baton Rouge

STREAMING

RADIO

-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

KEY STORYLINES

-- Walker: Saints ace first half of season, now must pass tough test in trap gram vs. Bengals

-- Report: Dez Bryant might've torn his Achilles in Saints practice Friday

-- After signing Dez Bryant, Saints WR Cameron Meredith to be placed on injured reserve with knee injury

-- Saints WR Keith Kirkwood is impressing teammates on the field, in meeting rooms

-- Drew Brees, Mark Ingram say this aspect of the Saints is best team's ever seen ...

-- This part of Saints defense still concerns coach Sean Payton, he says

-- Why cornerback is the NFL's hardest position for players to maintain a high level of play

EXPERT PREDICTIONS

Nick Underhill

Saints 34, Bengals 21

This should be an easy win for the Saints if they approach it just like they have all the other games in recent weeks. New Orleans is simply the better team, and the Bengals will be without star wide receiver A.J. Green.

Scott Rabalais

Saints 29, Bengals 25

This is a textbook trap game, falling between the Rams and Eagles. Cincinnati doesn’t look as dangerous as it is, and it will be cold, in the 40s, hardly Saints weather. That said, the Bengals’ are giving up four-plus touchdowns per game and Cincinnati WR A.J. Green has an injured toe. Close, but New Orleans grinds out another gritty road win.

Rod Walker

Saints 31, Bengals 21

The Bengals are without receiver A.J. Green. And RB .Joe Mixon will try to muster yards against the league's stingiest run defense. Assuming the Saints are focused (and sharp) after last week's big win over the Rams, the winning streak should reach eight.