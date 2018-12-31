Sean Payton isn't concerned about the Dallas Cowboys or the Philadelphia Eagles or the Seattle Seahawks this week.

He'll worry about one of those three teams after this weekend.

For now, Payton's only concern is his own, especially after Sunday's 33-14 loss to Carolina in the regular-season finale for both teams.

"The focus is improving ourselves," Payton said Monday morning. "It is not at all opponent driven. With the way we played Sunday and some of the things we have done offensively recently, our focus is going to be strictly on Saints and the fundamentals and the techniques we need to improve on."

The Saints, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, earned a first-round bye and have a week off before they host a Jan. 13 playoff game against either the Cowboys, the Seahawks or the Eagles. They will play the No. 6-seed Eagles if the Eagles beat the No. 3 Chicago Bears.

If the Bears win, the Saints will host the winner of the first-round game between the Cowboys and the Seahawks.

The Saints played both Philadelphia and Dallas in November, beating the Eagles 48-7 and losing to the Cowboys 13-10.

The loss to Dallas ended the Saints' 10-game winning streak and the offense hasn't really played quite the same since. The Saints were averaging 37.2 points per game before they made the trip to Dallas. They've averaged just 18.7 points since. They haven't scored over 30 points in any of the past five games after scoring at least 30 in nine of the first 11.

The defense has carried the load down the stretch, but even that unit struggled on Sunday against the Panthers. It was the most points the Saints had given up since the high-powered Rams offense scored 35 points in the eighth game of the season. Making Sunday's loss even tougher to swallow is that it came against a Panthers team playing with rookie third-string quarterback Kyle Allen, who was making his first NFL start. The Panthers led 30-0 at one point.

And while the game didn't mean anything for the Saints as far as playoff positioning, it still wasn't how they wanted to finish out the regular season.

"You never want to leave that type of imprint on the field," said Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. "You never want to put that on tape. You never want to allow other teams to be able to watch that and figure this is the way they can attack you."

Payton says this week will be used to go back to the basics.

"They are all specific to pad level, tackling, blocking," Payton said. "They are specific to the fundamentals to our game. We've got a lot of things we need to improve on and this week gives us a chance to do that."

His team is 3-2 in its past five games, although some may put an asterisk by Sunday's loss to Carolina since the Saints rested several of their starters, including Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara.

The Saints' three possible playoff opponents are all playing their best right now. Dallas has won 7 of its past 8. The Eagles have won five of their past six. And the Seahawks have won 6 of their past seven.

But Payton isn't concerned about those teams right now.

"Our focus right now is this season, this team and where we're at right now," Payton said.