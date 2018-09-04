Marshon Lattimore didn’t want his name to end up in a headline this week.

At least not for the thing everyone was asking about. Last year’s altercation with Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans is a thing of the past, and the Saints cornerback is treating this game the same as he would any other week, which is a good thing. He needs to lock into that mentality because it seems like every game this season will be bigger than the last for Lattimore.

If there are any questions about the authenticity of the standout’s rookie season, his credentials will be put through an extensive and thorough examination over the next month. His first four games will feature matchups against Evans, Cleveland’s Jarvis Landry or Josh Gordon (possibly), Atlanta’s Julio Jones and the Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr.

Going through that list of receivers is like picking up a controller to play “Mike Tyson’s Punchout!” and having to fight Tyson every single stage. There is no getting into the swing of things against Glass Joe and Piston Honda. It will not be easy, but Lattimore is ready for it.

“You want to be the best. You got to play the best and be good against the best,” Lattimore said. “I measure myself against them, of course. If they’re the best in the league and I’m shutting them down that has to say something about my game.”

Lattimore already has a robust set of credentials as a shutdown cornerback. He held former Patriots and now Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks to one catch for 15 yards, blanked Green Bay receivers Davante Adams and Jordy Nelson (now with Oakland) and surrendered 38 combined yards to Evans in two games last season. The only player who did much of anything against Lattimore last year was Atlanta’s Julio Jones.

Fresh off winning Rookie of the Year honors, Lattimore has said several times this offseason that his goal is to piece together a legendary career. He isn't expecting it to happen right now. He even made it a point to go back and clarify his previous statements by saying he's only 22 and has a lot to learn. Right now, that's gathering a better understanding of route concepts and playing to his help.

But these things don’t happen on planned timetables. They occur on their own. Legendary might be a strong word, getting there takes time and perspective, but Lattimore can undoubtedly elevate his standing in the game and take a step toward a higher status this year if he handles business. After the first four weeks, he’ll see Jones and Evans again, as well as Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown, Cooks, Philadelphia’s Alshon Jeffrey and Cincinnati’s A.J. Green.

Results drive narratives. Darrelle Revis probably wasn’t expecting to cement his status as early as he did. But the New York Jets’ cornerback had one of the best seasons by a cornerback in NFL history by shutting down Andre Johnson, Randy Moss (twice), Terrell Owens (twice), Chad Johnson, Steve Smith, Roddy White and Reggie Wayne during the 2009 season.

Revis was also young with everything before him. It was his third year. He was 24 and quickly became regarded as the best cornerback in the NFL.

This isn't mentioned to place massive expectations on Lattimore. What Revis did that season might be unmatched in NFL history. The reason for summoning his name is because Lattimore has a similar opportunity to cement his status against an extremely difficult lineup of receivers.

And Lattimore can do that many different ways. A shutdown across the board would add a potentially legendary chapter to his story. A strong season with a few yards and touchdowns here and there would keep him on track as one of the league's better cornerbacks.

Either way, Lattimore, who has famously said slights drive him, is already setting himself up to continue feeling shorted by how his successes are allegedly perceived.

“You don’t give the defense any type of props,” Lattimore said. “If I lock them down it’s like, ‘Oh, his quarterback. Oh, his offensive line, the play call.’ We never get full credit when we lock somebody down. I don’t really think about that. I just try to limit the receiver the best I can.”

Lattimore can spin the narrative, but he’ll have all the props if this season goes in his favor. There will be no flying under the radar or misplaced credit. It will all go to him. He’ll simply be regarded as one of the best in the league – if he isn’t already – and on his way to much more.