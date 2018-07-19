Here are some things to keep an eye on when the Saints open training camp next week:

Burning issues

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Settling secondary

The New Orleans secondary was one of the strengths of the defense and a big reason for optimism heading into the 2018 campaign. Marshon Lattimore should continue his ascent toward becoming one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and safety Marcus Williams should start competing for Pro Bowl honors as soon as this season.

But there are some areas where the team can improve, and it’s easy to see where safety Kurt Coleman and slot cornerback Patrick Robinson, who both joined the roster this offseason, can help that effort.

Despite reaching new heights after struggling for several years, there were times last season where organization and communication were an issue for the defense. This showed up quite often when this young secondary had to sort out and defend against bunch formations, against which it surrendered 22 receptions on 25 targets for 187 yards last season.

A veteran presence like Coleman, who can play both in the box and back deep, should help clean up the last few trouble areas for this defense. That’s what will be needed if this secondary wants to continue its ascent toward becoming one of the better groups in the NFL. It’s about the details now.

How Kurt Coleman might add another layer of deception to Saints defense The New Orleans Saints spent last offseason trying to create additional layers of deception to its defense.

Establishing offensive line depth

There were times last season when it seemed like Dan Roushar could have put anyone on the offensive line, and holes still would have opened up for Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram and Drew Brees would have had all the time he needed to find open receivers.

That isn’t how things usually work. Losing Senio Kelemete, who was essentially a starter last season, is a big deal, and New Orleans is going to need to figure out where its depth exists this season. The organization is high on the potential of rookie Rick Leonard, who is raw but has all the tools, and veteran Jermon Bushrod is back for another stint. But will those players be ready and capable of handling a full load of snaps if Terron Armstead or someone else suffers an injury this season?

That might be the biggest question this team needs to answer on offense this offseason. There are obvious ways to survive without someone like Ingram or if one of the wide receivers go down. The path to success – or even sustainability – isn’t as apparent on the offense line.

The pieces are probably already there. They need to show how they all fit together during training camp.

Finding offensive line depth remains one of key questions for Saints this offseason If everything goes according to plan, the New Orleans Saints will open training camp at the end of July with all five members of one of the NF…

Replacing Ingram

It is going to be interesting to see how New Orleans navigates the Ingram situation.

It will be important for him to get some repetitions and settle back in with the offense, but this team also needs to be focused on the future, and the immediate future doesn’t include Ingram, who will serve a four-game suspension to start the season. So, the Saints need to spend a considerable amount of time figuring out how the picture at running back fits together.

It’s safe to assume Alvin Kamara will handle the bulk of the duties. But unless coach Sean Payton drastically alters the approach he’s taken the position the last dozen years, that means there will still be a lot of work for someone else to pick up. If New Orleans carries the ball 20 times per game the first four weeks, odds are Kamara will only account for 12 or 13.

It’s far too soon to handicap how this situation will play out. Boston Scott, Trey Edmunds, Jonathan Williams, Terrence West and Shane Vereen could all figure into the mix in some form or fashion. Vereen, who is more of a pass catcher than a between-the-tackles runner, is an interesting addition. He doesn’t fit the profile of someone who could help spell Ingram’s load, but perhaps he could have value in pass protection.

The others should all have a chance to compete for the job. People around the team have spoken positively about all the other candidates at some point this offseason, making it too early to handicap. The battle should be a good one.

Players to Watch

DE Marcus Davenport

The summer is all about Marcus Davenport. The Saints made a sizable investment when they packaged a pair of first-round picks to move up and select the pass rusher. He’s raw, and needs to be molded, which will be an ongoing process. Davenport doesn’t need to emerge ready to contribute 10 sacks as a rookie, but he does need to be prepared to be part of the rotation.

LB Alex Anzalone

The second-year linebacker was a bright spot during the first quarter of last season before suffering an injury that put him on the shelf for the rest of the way. New Orleans thinks he has a ton of potential and hopes he serves as the starting weakside linebacker coming out of camp. But he’s going to have to prove that he not only recovered but can hold his own in a deep group of linebackers.

WR Cam Meredith

Meredith looks like the perfect player for this offense. It’s easy to watch his film from two years ago with the Chicago Bears and envision a role for him right away. The big question with him is how his knee has recovered from an injury that wiped out his 2017 season and gave Chicago enough pause to allow him to join the Saints as a restricted free agent.

Marcus Davenport, happy with early development, refuses to let thumb injury hold him down When the New Orleans Saints wrap up mandatory minicamp Thursday and the rest of the roster flies away to parts unknown for the final break of …

Top battles

Backup quarterback

Taysom Hill is probably the biggest curiosity surrounding this team right now. So, when camp opens, a lot of attention will be paid to him and his battle with Tom Savage to serve as Drew Brees’ top understudy. Winning is important for Hill's development so he can get more practice reps during the season.

Cornerback

It looks like the Saints might have some depth at cornerback this year. The top three appear set, leaving players like P.J. Williams, Natrell Jamerson, Arthur Maulet, De’Vante Harris and Justin Hardee to fight it out for what could be the final two or three spots. One way or another, there is a good chance that someone with name recognition will end up on the chopping block.

Linebacker

A safe guess would put Anazalone, Demario Davis and A.J. Klein on the field as the starters. However, there is enough depth at this position, with players like Craig Robertson and Manti Te’o, that it wouldn’t be a shock if someone rose up to claim a job. That will make the battle for reserve spots just as interesting.

Sleepers

WR Eldrige Massington

It will be hard to make the roster at wide receiver, but the undrafted rookie out of UCLA had an impressive summer and made a lot of plays. There is a lot of intriguing talent at this position, including Travin Dural and Keith Kirkwood, which should make for an interesting summer.

C Cameron Tom

The Saints paid to keep Tom last season after another team tried to sign him off the practice squad. That shows how much they think of him. LSU rookie Will Clapp was drafted, but he will need to beat out Tom to make the roster.

S J.T. Gray

The safety had some solid moments during summer practices and was getting a lot of work on special teams. A solid first impression doesn’t guarantee anyone anything, but Gray appears to be starting from a good spot.

Potentially on the bubble

WR Brandon Coleman

Coleman has been a solid contributor for the offense the last few seasons, and there is no reason he can’t continue doing so moving forward. But New Orleans has added other players who are capable of laying down blocks in the running and screen games, so Coleman is going to need to prove why he should be on the team again.

WR Tommylee Lewis

Lewis has done fine at a handful of things since hooking on before the 2016 season, but the talent on this team is too thick for fine to cut it. Lewis will need to prove that he’s the best kick returner in camp to make the team. That means he will need to show that he’s improved from a season ago.

DE/LB Hau’oli Kikaha

It’s been a hard, frustrating road for Kikaha. He’s battled injuries and bounced around from defensive end to linebacker since landing here as a second-round pick. The talent is there for him to be an impactful player, but for whatever reason, it feels like he will be fighting to take a spot from someone despite being on the team the last few years.