If you're hopeful the New Orleans Saints will trade up and jump into the first round of the upcoming NFL draft, General Manager Mickey Loomis has some news for you.

"It's pretty hard to get from pick 62 into the first round," he said at a pre-draft news conference Monday.

With "less ammunition" than past years, Loomis said trading up in the draft will be more difficult than past years -- if it's a scenario the Saints are even interested in. Three of New Orleans' top four 2019 draft slots have already been traded away, and the team isn't slated to pick until late in the second round.

The Saints gave up their 2019 first-round pick last year to move up and select defensive end Marcus Davenport at No. 14 overall. They also spent their third-round pick in a trade for reserve quarterback Teddy Bridgewater late in the 2018 preseason. And in the middle of last season, they exchanged this year's fourth-round pick for cornerback Eli Apple.

Loomis said the scouting and draft evaluation process was the same as it's always been, despite now having a first-round pick.

New Orleans has been able to keep most of its contending 2018 team together for another run at a Super Bowl. And the Saints moved quickly in free agency to add projected replacements for the few veterans who've left.

When running back Mark Ingram and defensive end Alex Okafor left as free agents, New Orleans signed running backs Latavius Murray and Malcom Brown, as well as defensive end Mario Edwards. When center Max Unger retired, the Saints signed center Nick Easton.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.