A new division championship means new gear for New Orleans Saints fans!
After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-14 Sunday, Saints players found official NFC South Division Champions t-shirts and hats waiting for them in the locker room to celebrate their second consecutive title.
Saints division championship t-shirts. pic.twitter.com/50COZUbBNb— Rod Walker (@rwalkeradvocate) December 9, 2018
The black t-shirt, which is also being sold as a long sleeve shirt and a hooded sweatshirt, has the words "Reppin' the South" emblazoned across the front in gold lettering along with the Saints' fleur-de-lis logo.
The adjustable championship hat made by New Era is white on the front and the bill and black in the back with NFC South Champions and the Saints fleur-de-lis logo across the front.
The championship hat also comes in two black designs and a pom knit hat.
