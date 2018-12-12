Do New Orleans Saints' fans need to get their passports ready for next season?

It's possible.

The Saints could be traveling outside the country to play for for a second time in three years next season.

The NFL announced on Wednesday the five teams who will be the "home" teams in its five international games next season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers will play international games. Four of the games will be played in London and the other is scheduled for Mexico City.

The opponents haven't been announced.

But the Saints are scheduled to play road games against three of those teams (the Jaguars, the Rams and division foe Buccaneers) next season. So there is a chance they could be making what would be the team's third trip outside the country.

The chances of the Saints playing the Bucs in an international game seems unlikely. Since the league started playing the international games in 2007, only three of the 26 games have pitted division opponents against each other.

A game against Jacksonville or the Rams seems more probable.

The Saints are 2-0 in international games. They beat the Chargers 37-32 in 2008 and the Miami Dolphins 20-0 last season. Both of those games were played in London's Wembley Stadium.

The Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers are the only teams to have never played in one of the league's international games.