No need to adjust your TV screens, Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill really were just on the field at the same time.
It seems Sean Payton and the Saints are ready to use every trick in the playbook from the start of Sunday's primetime matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, and no play better exemplified this than the seventh play of the Saints' opening drive.
Second-and-goal on the Minnesota 3-yard line, the Saints sent out not one, not two but all three quarterbacks to the field -- lining Hill up under center and Brees and Bridgewater as wide receivers at opposite ends of the field.
Hill rushed for no gain on the play, but the unpredictability kept the Vikings on their toes and allowed the Saints to score on the next play via an Alvin Kamara rush.