New Orleans Saints tight end Ben Watson announced on Thursday that this will be his final season.
Watson, who just turned 38 last week, entered the league in 2004.
He is in his second stint with the Saints, having played with the team 2013-2015 before returning this season.
"It's something you always think about throughout your career," Watson said. "I knew coming into this year that it probably would be the last year. You kinda know. You hope you get to exit on your own terms. You hope you get to exit with a great win. It's been great to be a part of this team and have this sort of winning at this point in my career."
He has caught 33 passes for 371 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.
Watson, member of the Patriots' team that won Super Bowl XXXIX, isn't sure what he'll do next.
"That's the exciting part about it, also the scary part of it for all of us when we go through this sort of transition," Watson said. "You just don't know what doors are going to open and what doors are going to close."