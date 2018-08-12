The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have claimed cornerback De'Vante Harris off of waivers from the New Orleans Saints, the Buccaneers' team website announced on Sunday.
Harris, who played in 21 games for the Saints over two seasons, was waived on Saturday.
An undrafted free agent who made the Saints out of training camp in 2016, Harris earned opening-day roles on the defense two years in a row, only to play his way out of the lineup due to mistakes and ineffectiveness.
Harris made 30 tackles and broke up three passes while playing 276 snaps on defense for New Orleans in the first two seasons of his career.