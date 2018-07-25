The New Orleans Saints are about to embark on their first season in 33 years without owner Tom Benson at the helm.
Benson, who died in March, will be remembered with a "TB" emblazoned on the practice field and other measures during the season, but his absence has been felt as the Saints get ready to start camp under his wife, Gayle.
Gayle has been a part of the team for a decade, but the former owner's memory still looms large, especially for men like general manager Mickey Loomis and coach Sean Payton, who worked with him for a long time.
"It'll be different for me, because I'd spend a lot of time in training camp, maybe more time in camp, with Mr. B than any other time," Loomis said. "He loved training camp. Loved being around the team, loved seeing the progress and talking about it for hours at times."
Everything has run smoothly so far.
"We miss him," Payton said. "By now, we probably would have had a few different sit-downs and chat. We miss him daily, and yet Gayle and the leadership in our building has done a great job of carrying the torch."
The Saints, obviously, begin this season under the weight of Super Bowl expectations, and Benson's memory will give the team a little extra motivation, as Payton pointed out during his press conference.
"Hopefully we can make him proud."