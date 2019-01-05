The New Orleans Saints' opponent in the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs is a little more clear following the first set of Wild Card games Saturday.

The Saints' options for the Jan. 13 showdown in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome come down to two familiar foes from the NFC East after the Dallas Cowboys' 24-22 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas -- either the No. 4 seed Cowboys or the No. 6 seed Philadelphia Eagles, if the defending Super Bowl champions can pull off an upset against the No. 3 seed Chicago Bears Sunday.

Like the 2009 Super Bowl season, the Saints have the advantage of playing the lowest seed in the NFC playoffs after earning the No. 1 overall seed this season after finishing with a 13-3 record, which ties for the best record in franchise history. They also have home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Saints played both potential opponents earlier this season, picking up one of its biggest wins of the season in a 48-7 blowout of the Eagles in the Superdome on Nov. 18.

As for Dallas, one of the Saints' three losses this season came at the hands of the Cowboys, 13-10, at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 29.

