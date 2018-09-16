Taysom Hill had never returned a kick in a football game.
Or a punt, for that matter. Other than a few returns he hauled in during practice in his rookie year with the Saints, Hill had never lined up under a kickoff.
Few quarterbacks ever have, but New Orleans sent Hill back to return kicks against Cleveland on Sunday and the backup quarterback who has become a special teams ace for the Saints did not disappoint.
Hill was only given one chance to bring the ball back out of the end zone, but he made the most of it, ripping off a 47-yard return that was a Cleveland tackler or two from going all the way to the house.
"I hadn't taken any until this week in practice," Hill said. "That was the first time I'd ever done it."
Hill is a core special-teamer who led the Saints with 29 snaps in the kicking game in the season opener, but he did not know he'd be returning kicks until Wednesday's practice.
"Catching wasn't a big deal," Hill said. "Kickoffs are pretty easy if you compare them to punts."
Working under the NFL's new rules for the kickoff, the New Orleans return unit has been ahead of the curve throughout the preseason and the first couple of games, opening big holes.
All the Saints needed was somebody who could take advantage.
"I told the guys, whatever's there, I'm going to hit it hard," Hill said. "A hole opened up, those guys did a great job, Zach Line had a great lead block, and we were close."