ARLINGTON, Texas — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reached another career milestone to start Thursday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, but it's likely one he'll want to forget.
Brees started the game with four consecutive incomplete passes — the first time he's done that in his 18-year career, according to Fox.
Brees' start included a dropped pass by Keith Kirkwood on the Saints' opening drive and an incomplete pass to Michael Thomas, which the Saints unsuccessfully challenged on their second drive.
Brees did not complete a pass until the final seconds of the first quarter when he hit tight end Dan Arnold for a 5-yard pass.
Brees' inefficient start marked the fourth time this season the Saints were unable to score on their opening drive and the first time they've trailed a team in 18 consecutive quarters.
The Cowboys also snapped a 71-game streak of the Saints scoring a point in the first half, the longest streak in the NFL according to ESPN. New Orleans trails Dallas 13-0 at the start of the second half.