Drew Brees' list of trusted receiving options somehow continues to grow with each passing week.
With the Saints quarterback and his most potent target, wide receiver Michael Thomas, only connecting four times for a season-low 38 yards Thursday, Brees dug deep into his arsenal, throwing one touchdown apiece to four separate undrafted teammates: Tommylee Lewis, Austin Carr, Dan Arnold and Keith Kirkwood.
Of the four, only Arnold, who led the New Orleans receiving core with four catches for 45 yards, caught a ball outside of a scoring play. Arnold caught his first career touchdown in the third quarter, reeling in a 25-yard pass from Brees. Arnold became the 50th different player to have caught a touchdown pass from Brees.
Carr, who now has two catches and two touchdowns in his past two games, said Brees' ability to distribute the ball beyond Thomas and Alvin Kamara is the offense's secret in bleeding teams who try to hound the Saints' big-name stars.
"We're kinda like a Tesla," he said. "There's a lot of bells and whistles, and some are more expensive than others, but when you have someone in the driver's seat that knows how to use them all, the car gets moving, and it doesn't stop."
Can't see video below? Click here.
Thursday’s game marked the 185th start together for Saints coach Sean Payton and Brees dating to 2006. That breaks a tie for second place with the Miami Dolphins’ Don Shula and Dan Marino, who were together for 184 starts.
The New England Patriots combo of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have the most starts together with 261 going into Sunday's game at the New York Jets.