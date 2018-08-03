It's been a little over three months since the 504 number popped up on Boston Scott's cell phone.
Scott was in the car, having just finished a birthday lunch at a Baton Rouge hibachi restaurant with friends and family.
He had turned 23 years old the day before, the second day of the NFL draft.
The call came on Day Three, the draft's final day.
He hadn't watched any of the draft.
But he knew when he saw the area code that this was the call. Sean Payton was on the other line. So was Mickey Loomis. And so was "Miss Gayle," as Scott calls the Saints' owner.
All three welcomed the Louisiana Tech running back to the Saints as the team's sixth-round draft pick.
It was a call many would have guessed years ago Scott would never get.
Not tall enough.
Not good enough.
But here Scott is, eight days into training camp playing alongside the same guys he was cheering for just a few years ago when he played for Zachary High School.
He has already had his wow moment, the first time he met Drew Brees.
"It was pretty surreal," Scott said. "I saw him and I said 'Man, that's Drew Brees. That's the GOAT.' "
But he's no longer star struck.
He's busy trying to become one of the stars, finding a spot on a roster filled with running backs.
His best bet, at least for now, is to earn his way via special teams, where he has gotten plenty of reps during training camp.
"I'm going anywhere, everywhere that coach Payton needs me," Scott said.
Standing out isn't always easy when you're shortest player on the team. Scott stands just 5-foot-6, an inch shorter than receiver Tommylee Lewis. The height, or lack of it, is what has driven Scott to make it this far. He's used at as motivation all his life.
"If you don't have that mindset from the beginning, you aren't going to make it," he said.
Coming out of high school, it didn't seem like he would.
His only college offer was from Tabor College, a tiny NAIA school in Kansas.
He walked on at Louisiana Tech, finally earning a scholarship in his redshirt sophomore year.
As a senior, he rushed for 1,047 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 181 yards and another TD.
That versatility, coupled with his height, draws the obvious comparison to former Saint Darren Sproles, who also stood 5-6.
"I'm not ready to put him in that category," Payton said. "Darren was one of those amazing players. But Boston has some of those traits."
Sproles is one of the many little guys Scott grew up watching and admiring. Jacquizz Rogers, Ray Rice, and Maurice Jones-Drew were some of the others.
"It's very humbling and pretty cool to be compared to someone who has the productivity and reputation like Darren Sproles," Scott said. "But also, Darren Sproles is the player he is. I look to implement some of the things from his game into my game, but I'm here to be Boston Scott."
Scott has never attended a professional football game in his life.
That changes on Thursday when the Saints travel to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday in the preseason opener.
The week after that, he'll play in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the second time in his life. The first time was in the New Orleans Bowl, just a few days after finding out Louisiana Tech was putting him on scholarship.
That day was one of validation for Scott.
Another one came in April with the phone call that proved many of the doubters wrong.
He has another big day coming on February 15 when he marries Charity Simmons, his college sweetheart who was a star on Louisiana Tech's soccer team.
"People talk about doing this for the people who didn't believe in me," Scott said. "But my family and friends and community have been in my corner for the longest, so I want to prove them right."