On Monday night Drew Brees again etched his name into the NFL history books -- it took less than 24 hours for him to be immortalized.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame shared an image of the quickly growing Drew Brees display at the facility in Canton, Ohio after the Saints quarterback rolled past Peyton Manning for the career passing yardage record.

From New Orleans to Canton in less than 24 hours, @Saints @drewbrees uniform from when he broke the @NFL career record for most passing yards is now on display. pic.twitter.com/HqOcBTdfUF — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 9, 2018

Brees broke the record on a long touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith in the first half of a 43-19 victory over the Washington Redskins. Brees would up his record to 72,103 yards by the end of the game.

Drew Brees knows all too well what it means whenever he sees David Baker standing on the sideline wearing white gloves.

Brees' glass display case is now replete with a game-worn jersey, pants and cleats. On separate displays are two footballs, one that was used to throw his 6,301st completion to break Brett Favre's NFL record in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

The other, and more recent arrival, came out of the hands of Smith and was shipped immediately to be immortalized.

"No human hand will ever touch that ball again," said CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame David Baker, who wore white gloves as he collected the token of history. "It will be preserved for history."

