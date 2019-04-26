The New Orleans Saints drafted Erik McCoy of Texas A&M Friday night in the second round of the NFL draft.
It was the Saints' first pick in this year's draft after not having a first round pick on Thursday. They traded up from the No. 62 pick to the No. 48 pick. They also gave up a second round pick for next season.
McCoy played center and played in all 38 games during his career with the Aggies.
McCoy could help fill in for Max Unger, who retired in the offseason. The Saints also signed center Nick Easton in free agency.
"You're always looking at depth at offensive line," Sean Payton said on Tuesday.
The Saints have now drafted 14 offensive linemen since Sean Payton took over in 2006. They struck out on one of their two offensive linemen picks from last year. Rick Leonard, who the Saints drafted out of Florida State in the fourth round, never panned out and was cut in October. He's been on three different rosters since then.
The Saints added to a unit that was one of the team's biggest strengths last season.
The Saints averaged 126.6 yards per game on the ground, which ranked sixth in the league. The team gave up just 20 sacks all season. That was the second fewest in the league, trailing only the Indianapolis Colts, who gave up just 18 sacks.
The Saints are hoping this second round pick can be as productive as the previous three. The Saints drafted safety Marcus Williams out of Utah in the second round two seasons ago. The year before that, they landed Ohio State receiver Michael Thomas and safety Vonn Bell. Williams and Bell both start as safety, while Thomas, in just three seasons, has already made a strong case as perhaps the best receiver in franchise history.
The Saints didn't have any picks in Thursday's first round.
They came into the draft with six total picks. In addition to Friday's second round pick, they came into the draft with a fifth round pick and two picks each in the sixth and seventh rounds.
Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday.
Saints coach Sean Payton said on Tuesday that he thinks the team can land some solid players in the later rounds as well. The team drafted LSU offensive lineman Will Clapp in the seventh round last year and Clapp ended up making the roster.
"Fortunately we have been able to find good players, not just in the early rounds, but in the later rounds," Payton said. "Hopefully we can do the same this year."