The victories just kept on coming for the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

First, there was the 28-14 come-from-behind road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to give the Saints their second straight NFC South championship.

Then, a few hours after arriving back in New Orleans, the Saints got another win of sorts some 900 miles away in Chicago, where the Bears beat the Los Angeles Rams 15-6.

The Rams loss vaulted the Saints back to the No. 1 spot in the NFC standings.

The Rams and Saints are both 11-2, but New Orleans holds the tie-breaker because of its head-to-head 45-35 win Nov. 4 in Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

"It was a good day," Saints running back Mark Ingram said. "We were able to go on the road, have a resilient comeback win and obviously the Rams lost. We still have to handle our business and continue to improve and get better. We control our destiny and you can't ask for much more than that."

With three games to go, the Saints now have to simply win as many games as the Rams to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Saints play their final road game Monday night against the Carolina Panthers, followed by homes games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Panthers.

The Rams, meanwhile, finish their season with a home game Sunday against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, a road trip to play the Arizona Cardinals and a home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

On paper, the Rams have the easier schedule. None of the Rams' three remaining opponents have a winning record and they are a combined 12-27.

But what the Rams do might not matter anymore.

For the Saints, the mission is simple: Win the last three games and earn the NFC's No. 1 seed for just the second time in franchise history. The only other time the Saints were the top seed was after the 2009 season, when they went on to win the Super Bowl.

"We will always, at the start of each week, talk about where we are at, and obviously we are playing for a lot right now," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "I think when teams start out the new season they talk about winning their division. I think that is the starting point, and then from there you begin to segment. For us, it's still week to week. I’ll point a number of things out to the team this week like I did last and then we'll move forward.”

Can't see video below? Click here.

Payton knows all too well just how important home-field advantage is in the playoffs. Payton is 5-0 in home playoff games since taking over the Saints in 2006. He is 1-5 on the road. If the Saints finish ahead of the Rams, the Saints can play every NFC playoff game in the Superdome. No long road trips to the West Coast. And no trips to play outside in cold January conditions.

"We are ready to accept the challenge," Ingram said. "We accomplished our first goal of being division champions. That's one championship down for the year. We are trying to build strides and get better so we can accomplish our big goals."

Recent history shows just how important home-field advantage can be, especially once teams get to the conference championship games. Over the past five seasons, the home team is 10-0 in conference championship games.

"(The division title) is a step in the right direction," said Saints linebacker Demario Davis. "All of our goals are intact. All our goals that we set out for are right in front of us. You can't take for granted something like winning the division. It's hard to do in this league. You appreciate that, but then you have to turn the page for what's in front of you."